Beyonce's team is seemingly addressing the alleged courtside side-eye incident.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old singer and her husband, JAY-Z, attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors, and were seated courtside next to Joe Lacob, owner of the Warriors, and his wife, Nicole Curran.

In a moment captured by ESPN, Curran leans over Beyonce to chat with JAY-Z, and the mother of three looks less than thrilled about the interaction. The moment quickly went viral, and Curran was called a number of names, including "Becky with the good hair," a line taken from Beyonce's "Sorry" song about a husband who has been unfaithful.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

After social media exploded with reactions to the moment, Beyonce's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, posted a throwback photo to Instagram of Beyonce and JAY-Z during their On the Run II tour, and asked fans to lead with love instead of hate.

"I am looking back today at the start of the OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love," she captioned the image. "Every single day on that tour I saw love."

Noel-Schure then showed some tough love with a message for the fans. "Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE," she began. "I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you."

Curran also asked the Beyhive to show some compassion and explained her relationship with the power couple.

"Listen Beehive [sic]. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight," Curran wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room. "First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan."

"All of this has been taken out of context," she continued. "I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don't think she would support this."

Here's more on the courtside quandary:

