Nicole Anthony says she'd head back into the Big Brother house for another shot at victory in a heartbeat.

After almost claiming victory at the end of Big Brother 21, Nicole came up short in the final three-part Head of Household competition and was voted out during the final, coming in third place.

However, the 24-year-old preschool aide ended up earning the honor of America's Favorite Houseguest, which comes with a $25,000 prize. Although, for Nicole, the money isn't the only reason the honor means so much to her.

"It still hasn't even sunk in. I've gone through this entire season like, 'Oh, I am just Nicole.' I really hoped, in future seasons, it's not, 'Who is that girl? She was kinda weird. She was kinda quirky.' That was my biggest fear," Nicole told ET's Brice Sander after the season finale on Wednesday.

"I don't see myself as noteworthy, I just see myself as Nicole from Long Island," she added. "So to find that out and there is so much love and so much respect, [it] means so much."

However, that doesn't mean she wouldn't want to go back in to the Big Brother house for another shot at winning the whole thing. When asked if she'd keep playing if given the opportunity, Nicole said, "Abso-freaking-lutely."

"I have loved the experience," she shared. "I am so transformed on the other end of it and I love it. I will go in right now, and I am shocked to even say that but let's do it. I'm ready!"

However, she admitted that the challenge was "far more difficult than I ever expected it to be."

"It is the most difficult thing I have ever done in my life," Nicole said. "But, as a fan, I am so proud of myself and what I was able to do."

One of Nicole's biggest allies and closest friends while in the house was Cliff Hogg III, who made it into the final four largely in part to his team-up with Nicole.

Speaking with ET, Cliff had nothing but praise for his buddy for what she was able to accomplish.

"People underestimated us, [and] I underestimated her [in the first half]. And then all of a sudden I just started seeing this inner strength," he recalled. "I realized she knew what was going on and she was playing a game as well and I think I made the right decisions in terms of who to link up with."

As a Big Brother superfan long before getting cast on the show, Cliff said the experience was "much more than I wanted it to be. There was so much I enjoyed."

"This was my dream," he shared. "I started watching in season eight, so I am a huge fan of the relationships, the mental strategies and gymnastics. The stress was more than I ever expected… I broke down, just like everyone else, as it was a stressful situation. but I love it, I love Big Brother and I'm happy I did it."

While Nicole wound up America's Favorite Houseguest, the grand prize went to Jackson Michie, whose victory was fraught with controversy as he had to face accusations of racism and misogyny leveled against him by the jury during the big finale. However, he ended up winning 6 to 3 against Holly Allen, with whom he'd sparked a showmance during the course of their time in the house.

Check out the video below to hear more from Jackson about his big win, and his possible future relationship with Holly now that the show has ended.

