Kesha gave the audience at the 2019 American Music Awards one "hell" of a "Sunday service."

The 32-year-old singer and Big Freedia put on quite a show at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Sunday while performing their song "Raising Hell."

Kesha announced the performance as a "Sunday service" as the two took the stage for the church-themed performance of their new hit, completed with twerking, choir robe-clad dancers.

But after they finished "Raising Hell," Kesha stayed on the stage to deliver an epic throwback, thrilling the crowd with a high-energy performance of "Tik Tok."

Freedia teased the performance while speaking with ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet ahead of the show.

"I'm super excited to be with my girl, Kesha. We came to raise hell tonight," she stated, referencing the first single off Kesha's upcoming album, High Road, which drops on Jan. 10. "Yes, we came to raise hell."

Knight responded by referencing Kesha's lyric from her hit single, "Tik Tok," in which she states that she brushes her "teeth with a bottle of Jack."

Freedia jokingly responded, "That is a lot."

Before proudly displaying her colorful look by Libertine, made up of a pink matching outfit featuring a floral design and a large coat featuring a number of patterns and designs, Big Freedia briefly reflected on her career and her hometown pride.

"It's inspiring to be here and just to be on the journey for so long," she stated. "And to continue to represent for New Orleans."

Kesha and Big Freedia weren't the only big performance that fans were dying to catch. Artist of the Decade honoree Taylor Swift will be offering up some of her hits and Post Malone will be performing alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt for a live rendition of "Take What You Want."

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Toni Braxton and Green Day will all be gracing the stage on Sunday night.

