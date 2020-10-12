The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are finally here. The annual music awards show -- like many live events -- was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is finally coming together in a ceremony airing live on Wednesday night.

In addition to honoring today's top artists, an impressive slate of musicians are set to perform, including Demi Lovato, Brandy featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Bad Bunny,BTS and more. Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show, and Garth Brooks will receive this year's ICON Award.

Read on below for all the details on the BBMAs, including when and how to watch, who is nominated, performing and more.

When are the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: The show airs live, Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards: You can watch the show on NBC with a cable subscription. For streamers, NBC is carried on most major live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

Who is hosting? Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the Billboard Music Awards for the third year in a row.

Who are the nominees?Post Malone leads the BBMA nominations pack with 16 nods, followed by Lil Nas X with 13. Billie Eilish and Khalid are both tied with 12 nominations apiece, and Lizzo (11), Kanye West (nine), Taylor Swift (six) and Justin Bieber (four) round out the pack of most nominated artists.

Who's performing? This year's Billboard Music Awards performance roster is stacked! Brandy is making her BBMAs debut, performing "Borderline" and "Almost Doesn't Count" as well as "No Tomorrow" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Also performing is Demi Lovato, Sia, Alicia Keys, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, Khalid, Post Malone and more. See more of this year's performers on Billboard's website.

For the full list of 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominees, click here.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for the most memorable moments from last year's BBMAs.

