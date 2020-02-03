Billie Eilish doesn't get why so many people have a problem with her friendship with Drake.

The acclaimed musician recently sat down with Vogue for a cover story interview for the March 2020 issue of the magazine, and she touched on the social backlash against the "God's Plan" rapper after she previously revealed that the two have exchanged texts.

"The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now," Eilish said. "Everybody’s so sensitive."

During a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish was asked about the famous people she's become friends with, and the "Bad Guy" artist revealed that she and Drake had conversed several times over the phone.

"Drake is like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to. I mean I've only like texted him, but he's so nice," Eilish revealed at the time. This led to an intense Twitter frenzy slamming Drake for texting Eilish, who was 17 at the time of the interview. It came several months after Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown revealed that Drake had cordially texted her as well.

According to Eilish in her latest interview, she thinks the furor is unjustified.

"A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about," Eilish told Vogue. "Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f**k is that s**?"

Eilish also dished on her historic win at this year's GRAMMY Awards, where she became the youngest artist -- and the first female artist -- to ever sweep the top four categories at the star-studded show.

"That s**t was f**king crazy," Eilish told the publication. "If anything it’s an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We’re making progress, I think, in that place -- kids who don’t have enough money to use studios."

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Eilish moments after she earned her final big win -- and fifth win over all for the night -- and the "Bury a Friend" singer had a hard time wrapping her head around the monumental triumph at the time.

"I'm dying, man. I don't know, this s**t is crazy. Who am I?" Eilish said with a dazed laugh. "This is surreal. This is like a dream…. I'm speechless."

Check out the video below to hear more from the acclaimed performer.

