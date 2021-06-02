The verdict is out: Everyone is obsessed with SKIMS -- even Billie Eilish.

In her self-directed music video for her latest single, “Lost Cause,” which dropped Wednesday, the vibe was all hot girl summer, with Eilish enjoying a fun-filled slumber party with friends.

In her new music video, we spied not just one, but several SKIMS styles. And we weren’t the only ones to notice. SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian West called out the brand after seeing Eilish and others in the video sporting the familiar monochromatic looks and neutral-toned pieces. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a clip from the video to her Instagram Story with the caption, “I spy SKIMS.” Eilish then shared the love by reposting Kardashian West's post to her own story with a heart-face emoji.

Instagram

The GRAMMY winner dropped "Your Power" in April, following the release of "My Future" and "Therefore I Am" last year. When Eilish announced the upcoming album in April, she said the project is her "favorite thing I’ve ever created." Happier Than Ever is due out July 30.

Ahead, shop Eilish’s exact outfit and additional pieces to get the "Last Cause" video look.

RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Eilish Twerks, Goofs Off With Pals in 'Lost Cause' Music Video

Billie Eilish Drops New 'Happier Than Ever' Merch

Billie Eilish Makes Pearls Cool Again -- Shop Her Affordable Necklace

Shop New Billie Eilish Merch From the Amazon Music Artist Shop