Billy Ray Cyrus is accusing his estranged wife, Firerose, of "physically," verbally and emotionally abusing him, and shooting down her previously asserted allegations of emotional abuse.

In court documents obtained by ET -- which were filed on June 24 in Williamson County, Tennessee -- the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, 62, claims that Firerose's allegations of abuse, which she made in paperwork filed on June 14, were "only made to sensationalize her false complaints by using the word abuse."

"While the plaintiff [Cyrus] would acknowledge that he was certainly vocal, frustrated, and angry with the defendant [Firerose] in May 2024, it is [Cyrus] who, in fact, has been abused," the new court docs claim. "Not only verbally and emotionally by the defendant, but also physically by the defendant."

In response to Firerose's accusations that Cyrus was "interfering in [her] career in the music industry," Cyrus' lawyers claim that Firerose, 36, "had absolutely no significant career in the music industry prior to meeting him."

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus perform onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Davis/Getty Images

The docs state that Cyrus confronted Firerose about alleged "fraud" and claims that Firerose said, "If you ever think of divorcing me right now, I will tell everyone that you did it because of the double mastectomy and your career will be over."

The documents also refute Firerose's claim that he filed for divorce one day before she was scheduled to have a preventative double mastectomy.

"[Cyrus] denies that the defendant had her double mastectomy surgery scheduled for May 24, 2024; however, [Cyrus] would admit that the defendant... did have a preliminary appointment scheduled with her doctor for May 24th 2024, which was scheduled to take place prior to her scheduled elective surgery occurring on June 6th 2024," Cyrus' lawyers claim in the documents.

He further alleges that the planned procedure was "all in effort to carry out her threat to the plaintiff that if he tried to divorce her, she would claim it was because of her double mastectomy in an effort to ruin his longstanding career in the entertainment industry."

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose on an episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in October 2023. - Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

He claims the surgery was "elective" and that Firerose does not have cancer or show any early signs for cancer.

Cyrus further alleges that Firerose had been "recording him, the IRS, doctors, business meetings, throughout their entire relationship," without his knowledge.

Cyrus' lawyers deny that he "ambushed wife with divorce papers," as she claims, and allege that Firerose, upon knowing she was going to be served divorce papers, "locked herself in his home to avoid the process server."

The new docs also include an affidavit from Cyrus' manager, Scott Adkins, who claims, "I have personally witnessed Firerose speak disrespectfully and acting out of control towards Mr. Cyrus."

During one stated incident that allegedly occurred on March 24, 2024, Adkins recalls that he secured an unexpected offer for Cyrus to join Nicki Minaj to sing "Old Town Road" at the Bridgestone Arena that evening.

Adkins said Cyrus was excited about the opportunity on the phone, but claims that Firerose was very combative about the opportunity, which was for him.

"Firerose inserted herself and began getting defensive that Mr. Cyrus would even consider the offer because she would not have a significant role," Adkins claims. "At that time, Mr. Cyrus said 'Scott, she is hitting me again'.. and then he said 'I’m leaving,' then I heard the door slam and the call ended."

"Later that day, Mr. Cyrus called me and said, 'Don't call the police because I have locked myself in the cabin next to the house, but If I call you again know that it is an emergency,'" Adkins claims in the docs.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus walk the red carpet at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

The latest documents in the tumultuous divorce proceedings come 10 days after Firerose filed documents, obtained by ET, alleging that the country singer was emotionally, psychologically and verbally abusive toward her.

Firerose -- whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges -- alleges that Cyrus engaged in "intentional infliction of emotional distress for his financial abuse" of his estranged wife, and she claims that there was an "intentional delay of [her] long-planned surgery" -- the preventative double mastectomy.

Additionally, she accused Cyrus of "interfering in [her] career in the music industry." According to the docs, Firerose alleges that she was "subjected to [Cyrus'] persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana, which made [him] unpredictable and volatile" towards her.

Firerose claims that Cyrus had promised to help her pay for her double mastectomy and subsequent after care, but then filed for divorce one day before the planned surgery. She claims that she "relied on [Cyrus'] promises to pay for her surgery, and [he] has now repudiated that promise."

Cyrus' lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley of Cheatham Palermo and Garrett, released a statement to ET on June 18, expressing, "We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight."

Firerose's abuse claims surfaced one day after ET obtained court documents filed by Cyrus seeking a temporary restraining order against Firerose.

Cyrus claimed that Firerose has spent $96,986 across 37 unauthorized charges using Cyrus' business credit card in recent weeks. According to the docs, the charges in question began on May 23, the same day that Cyrus filed for divorce.

"As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts," Cyrus wrote in an affidavit.

In response, Firerose stated that there was "no emergency" and that she has had access to his credit card for years.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala on Feb. 21, 2024 - Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images

"To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue," her attorneys wrote in the response filing. "Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since Oct. 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off."

Cyrus claims that he and Firerose do not share any joint bank accounts, credit cards or real estate. Additionally, he alleges that neither party has ever been an authorized user of each other's cards or accounts. Regarding Firerose's assets, Cyrus reportedly said that she owns real estate worth more than seven figures in Los Angeles and has more than $500,000 in "liquid and investment assets at her disposal."

He is requesting that Firerose refund or return anything purchased with his business card.

According to divorce docs obtained by ET last week, the Hannah Montana actor filed paperwork to formalize their split on May 23 in Williamson County. He lists the date of separation as May 22 and cited the reason for the dissolution of the marriage as "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." Under "Grounds for Annulment," Cyrus noted "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud."

The duo -- who first met on the set of Hannah Montana, before becoming musical collaborators -- got engaged in August 2022. They tied the knot on Oct. 10, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee.

This will mark Cyrus' third divorce. He was previously married to Cindy Smith (1986-1991) and then Tish Cyrus (1993-2022). They tied the knot in December 1993 and divorced in April 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage.

Billy Ray and Tish share three children -- Miley, 31, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 35. Tish is now married to actor Dominic Purcell.

