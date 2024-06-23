Grace Warrior is growing up before our eyes!

On Sunday, Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share a host of new pictures featuring her and Chandler Powell's 3-year-old daughter.

"So grateful for these moments," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote.

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter in 2020. - Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi kicked off her photo carousel off with a picture of her trying to hold on to Grace, as she runs while her husband, mother, Terri Irwin and brother, Robert Irwin, look on and laugh. Bindi's post continues with a shot of Grace smiling big for the family photo, a selfie of her and Chandler, a sweet shot of Bindi with her mother and brother, and Grace stealing the show in a series of solo pics.

The wildlife conservationist recently shared another photo of Grace, posing alongside her in the mirror.

"Being this beautiful girl’s mama is the very best," the 25-year-old mother of one wrote next to a mirror selfie of her and her daughter.

Bindi, and Chandler -- who tied the knot in 2020 -- welcomed their daughter the following year.

In May, Bindi opened up to ET about some of her baby girls favorite things.

"Her favorite thing right now is animal facts. So she'll come up to me and go, 'Mama, giraffes have long necks! That's a fact,'" Bindi mused. "And it's so cute. Grace finds everything extraordinary, and I think that's so special."

Terri chimed in, adding that Grace shares that quality with her late, Grandpa Crocodile, Steve Irwin.

"And, see, your dad never lost that," Terri shared. "He stayed three years old for his whole life, and that was his secret to success. So, may we all be like Grace and marvel at everything always."

