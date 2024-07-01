Blac Chyna is one proud mom! The 36-year-old model and TV personality spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet at the 2024 BET Awards with her boyfriend, Derrick Milano.

Chyna -- who now goes by her birth name, Angela White -- opened up about her and Rob Kardashian's 7-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian's, recent musical debut. Angela posted Dream's song, "Besties Do It Better" on her Instagram last month, showcasing her daughter's vocals.

"Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things," Angela told ET of her daughter. "Dream has many talents, so isn't just, 'Oh she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."

Angela White attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Angela's boyfriend, Derrick, a songwriter and rapper, revealed that he was involved in Dream's debut.

"Yes, but she did the writing. Me and my friend produced it, but she killed it," Derrick told ET.

And while Angela previously told ET that her kids won't be going into show business until they're of age, she noted that this song is not an indication that she's going back on that pledge.

"It is no song. You can't stream it, you can't do none of that. It's not a song that is released," she explained.

Angela looked stunning in a form-fitted, avant-garde white gown at the annual awards show.

"I was just really happy for Derrick to be releasing music. He's really talented on his own, and I'm just waiting for more," Angela said, turning to face Derrick on the red carpet. "We need more!"

Angela White and Derrick Milano at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Gilbert Flores/ Billboard via Getty Images

"It's coming! And I'm really inspired. 'Take the Cake,' my baby takes the cake," Derrick said, noting that Angela was the inspiration for his new single, "Take the Cake."

The 2024 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, aired live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the complete winners list here.

