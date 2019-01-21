Blac Chyna's Home Visited by Police After Disturbance Call

Blac Chyna's home was visited by police on Sunday evening after officers responded to a call about a disturbance at the residence, ET has learned. ET has reached out to Chyna's rep for comment.

A public information officer tells ET that officers visited the home at around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, but determined that there was no evidence of a crime.

TMZ reports that the visit occurred after Chyna allegedly got into a fight with one of her makeup artists. According to the outlet, the caller claimed that Chyna was drunk and alleged that she was unable to care for Dream, the 2-year-old daughter she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. Police visited Chyna's residence again on Monday to diffuse a situation between the former Rob & Chyna star and her makeup artist, TMZ reports.

Chyna's visit from the police comes weeks after she allegedly hurled at drink at Alexis Skyy at a private party in Los Angeles. The Love and Hip Hop star has been flirting with Chyna's ex, Kardashian, online, though a source recently told ET that it's nothing serious. Instead, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been focused on fatherhood, ET's source said.

“He’s in a good place right now. He’s happy, he’s getting healthier, and he’s just really settled into his role as a parent," the source shared. "That’s his priority and that’s what’s really giving him purpose right now.”

And despite his sister, Kim Kardashian West's, recent statement that her brother will be back on their reality show, the source said the Arthur George sock designer has "no interest in that." "His family would love to have him back on the show, but they of course support any decision he makes and they’re just happy that he’s finding his groove, being a dad and living a quiet life makes him happy," the source explained.

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

