The holiday shopping season came early this year, and with it, Black Friday deals
ET has put together a comprehensive list of the best deals-- all under $100-- to ease the stress of seasonal shopping for your loved ones. 

With the supply chain experiencing severe disruptions and shipping delays at the forefront of shopper’s minds, it’s not a bad idea to jump on that holiday shopping list a little early this year. That way, when the holidays officially arrive, you’re not left worrying over when your packages will follow suit. With so many great early Black Friday deals going on, now is a great time to get shopping. 

From brands and retailers including Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, Target and more, shop makeup, clothing, footwear, kitchen appliances, and home goods to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list (yourself included) or simply score a great deal on that product you’ve been putting off adding to your cart. 

And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift and Black Friday sale guides to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season. Here are the best Black Friday deals under $100. 

Always Pan Set
This pan serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest all rolled into one. 
$145$99
Handheld car vacuum cleaner
Clean those hard to reach crevices with this mini, lightweight vacuum that comes with three attachments-- a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle-- to keep your vehicle spick and span. 
$45$35
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs. 
$50$25
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. 
$100$60
It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick
Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics. 
$28$14
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker
Save on counter space and coffee shop bills with this Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup pod coffee maker.
$90$60
PowerXL grill air fryer combo
Save counter space with this versatile gadget that can grill and air fry to your heart (and stomach’s) content. 
$190$100
Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot
It’s not too late to score a deal on one of winter’s most stylish staple pieces. These microsuede over-the-knee boots are timeless yet trendy, and will blend well with any wardrobe. 
$135$90
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle
This Instand Pot pressure cooker bundle serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, steamer, sterilizer and food warmer. And with quick one-touch smart cooking, making your favorite recipes will be deliciously easy. 
$130$100
Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 yoga leggings
These leggings are designed to comfortably move along with you while reducing chafing. The side pocket keeps your phone secure through every pose so you can have a worry-free workout. 
$108$46
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it’s hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones with this Black Friday deal.
$200$100
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. 
$115$70
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
This set of seven soft, vegan brushes will provide you with all the essential tools to complete your full-face makeup look.
$49$34
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience.
$29$19
Anthropologie Anecdote Autumn Glass Candle
"Sweater Weather" is the name of this candle and that's all you need to know. 
$32$25
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$20$18
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
This sponge makeup blender is made with designed with latex-free foam to evenly blend makeup for a smooth, flawless finish.
$18$13
OGHom clothes steamer
Stay wrinkle-free year round with this best-selling handheld clothing steamer.
$26$20
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
$60$45
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.
$45
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.
$35$25
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Treat your face to a relaxing sculpting massage with this jade roller and Gua Sha set.
$20$18
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
$130$91

