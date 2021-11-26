There are still tons of Black Friday deals to take advantage of! Whether you're looking for something for yourself or you're doing holiday shopping, you can find savings on just about everything. To make it easy for you, ET has put together a list of some of the best deals -- all under $100.

With the supply chain experiencing severe disruptions and shipping delays at the forefront of shopper’s minds, it’s not a bad idea to jump on that holiday shopping list a little early this year. That way, when the holidays officially arrive, you’re not left worrying over when your packages will follow suit. With so many great early Black Friday deals going on, now is a great time to get shopping.

From brands and retailers including Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, Target and more, shop makeup, clothing, footwear, kitchen appliances, and home goods to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list (yourself included) or simply score a great deal on that product you’ve been putting off adding to your cart.

And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift and Black Friday sale guides to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season. Here are the best Black Friday deals under $100.

DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit DAVIDsTEA DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience. $29 $13 Buy Now

Always Pan Set Nordstrom Always Pan Set This pan serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest all rolled into one. $145 $99 Buy Now

Handheld car vacuum cleaner Amazon Handheld car vacuum cleaner Clean those hard to reach crevices with this mini, lightweight vacuum that comes with three attachments-- a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle-- to keep your vehicle spick and span. $45 $36 Buy Now

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones Target Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it’s hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones with this Black Friday deal. $200 $100 Buy Now

