Black Friday Deals Under $100 -- Air Fryers, Puffer Jackets, Harry Potter and More

By Danica Creahan‍
Black Friday Deals Under $100
There are still tons of Black Friday deals to take advantage of! Whether you're looking for something for yourself or you're doing holiday shopping, you can find savings on just about everything. To make it easy for you, ET has put together a list of some of the best deals -- all under $100.

With the supply chain experiencing severe disruptions and shipping delays at the forefront of shopper’s minds, it’s not a bad idea to jump on that holiday shopping list a little early this year. That way, when the holidays officially arrive, you’re not left worrying over when your packages will follow suit. With so many great early Black Friday deals going on, now is a great time to get shopping. 

From brands and retailers including Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, Target and more, shop makeup, clothing, footwear, kitchen appliances, and home goods to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list (yourself included) or simply score a great deal on that product you’ve been putting off adding to your cart. 

And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift and Black Friday sale guides to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season. Here are the best Black Friday deals under $100. 

PowerXL grill air fryer combo
PowerXL grill air fryer combo
Target
PowerXL grill air fryer combo
Save counter space with this versatile gadget that can grill and air fry to your heart (and stomach’s) content. 
$190$100
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom Rack
Michael Kors Contrast Zip Short Logo Puffer Jacket
This Michael Kors puffer jacket boasts a front zip closure, stand collar and removable hood.
$220$90
Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 Yoga Leggings
Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 yoga leggings
Nordstrom
Super Sculpt Pocket 7/8 Yoga Leggings
These leggings, available at Nordstrom, are designed to comfortably move along with you while reducing chafing. The side pocket keeps your phone secure through every pose so you can have a worry-free workout. 
$108$46
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film with this magical gift. 
$60$48
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. 
$115$70
BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Chic meets comfort with these faux leather pants from Nordstrom.
$98$59
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Relaxation Kit
This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if mom doesn't have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience.
$29$13
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Start your day in style with the limited-edition Jonathan Adler x Keurig collaboration.
$100$50
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
Amazon
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender
This sponge makeup blender is made with designed with latex-free foam to evenly blend makeup for a smooth, flawless finish.
$18$8
Always Pan Set
Always pan
Nordstrom
Always Pan Set
This pan serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest all rolled into one. 
$145$99
OGHom clothes steamer
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
Amazon
OGHom clothes steamer
Stay wrinkle-free year round with this best-selling handheld clothing steamer.
$26$20
Handheld car vacuum cleaner
Handheld car vacuum cleaner
Amazon
Handheld car vacuum cleaner
Clean those hard to reach crevices with this mini, lightweight vacuum that comes with three attachments-- a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle-- to keep your vehicle spick and span. 
$45$36
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
Umbra Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Amazon
Fotochain Photo Display Matte Brass 3-Opening Wall Frame
Umbra
This 3-opening wall frame will add a creative touch to any wall. It is the perfect present to proudly display pictures of the people you love.
$40$33
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Target
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Want to play some music, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Nest Mini is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and TVs. 
$50$25
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones are a great gift idea and are under $100 (while supplies last) and come in four different colors: blue, white, red and black.
$130$80
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Shoppers can't get enough of this puffer jacket. And at this price, you might want to pick up more than one. 
$50$31
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Amazon
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Treat your face to a relaxing sculpting massage with this jade roller and Gua Sha set.
$20$15
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. 
$100$60
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
Amazon
Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom Series 7000
A powerful, precise Philips grooming kit with 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery has up to five hours of battery life per charge. 
$60$35
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick
IT Cosmetics
Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick
It Cosmetics
Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics. 
$28$14
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported
Amazon
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light
With the Kindle's long-lasting charge, easily take the books you're currently reading everywhere you go. The glare-free display reads like a physical book, even when reading outside in the sun.
$90$50
Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot
Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot
It’s not too late to score a deal on one of winter’s most stylish staple pieces. These microsuede over-the-knee boots are timeless yet trendy, and will blend well with any wardrobe. 
$135$90
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
Amazon
Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask
The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.
$20$11
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones
Target
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones
With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it’s hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones with this Black Friday deal.
$200$100
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
Sephora
Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set
This set of seven soft, vegan brushes from Sephora will provide you with all the essential tools to complete your full-face makeup look.
$49

