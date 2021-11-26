Black Friday Deals Under $100 -- Air Fryers, Puffer Jackets, Harry Potter and More
There are still tons of Black Friday deals to take advantage of! Whether you're looking for something for yourself or you're doing holiday shopping, you can find savings on just about everything. To make it easy for you, ET has put together a list of some of the best deals -- all under $100.
With the supply chain experiencing severe disruptions and shipping delays at the forefront of shopper’s minds, it’s not a bad idea to jump on that holiday shopping list a little early this year. That way, when the holidays officially arrive, you’re not left worrying over when your packages will follow suit. With so many great early Black Friday deals going on, now is a great time to get shopping.
From brands and retailers including Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, Target and more, shop makeup, clothing, footwear, kitchen appliances, and home goods to find that perfect gift for everyone on your list (yourself included) or simply score a great deal on that product you’ve been putting off adding to your cart.
And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift and Black Friday sale guides to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season. Here are the best Black Friday deals under $100.
