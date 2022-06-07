Kenya Barris and his wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, are calling it quits after more than 20 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by ET, both Rania and the Black-ish creator signed the divorce filing on June 1, saying they've been separated since Sept. 9, 2020.

The filing cites irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split, with Kenya requesting joint custody of the children and indicating that spousal support will be paid to his wife.

Kenya and Rania have been married since Dec. 3, 1999, and are parents to four children: Lola, 16, Beau, 14, Kass, 12, and

Bron, 5.

This isn't the first time the couple has been down this road. Rania previously filed for divorce back in 2014 but withdrew the request after they reconciled a year later. Kenya also filed for divorce in 2019 but later called it off.

The TV writer spoke about the previous divorce filing during an interview on rapper T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast before actively seeking to dismiss it.

"If you look at sitcoms and our stories, we're supposed to be OK. But 52 percent of marriages don't work," he said at the time. "It is the toughest thing I’ve ever been through in my life."

