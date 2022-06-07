Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband Tom Vitale is seeking spousal support in their ongoing divorce.

According to a response filed by Vitale's attorney on June 6 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, obtained by ET, Bertinelli's ex is seeking spousal support and is also asking that the court's ability to award support to Bertinelli be terminated. He further has requested that Bertinelli pay attorney's fees and costs. In the documents, he has asked the court for a "determination as to the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement dated December 21, 2010 and/or that any provisions are unconscionable."

In May, ET obtained the actress' divorce petition, which cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's breakup.

The 62-year-old actress married Vitale, a financial planner, in January of 2011 after dating for several years. The couple does not have any children together.

It was in November 2021 when the couple first announced their separation, though according to Bertinelli's filing, they had been separated since December 2019. Meanwhile, Vitale's response cites November 2021 as their date of separation.

Vitale is Bertinelli's second husband -- she was first married to the late rock star Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. They share one child together, 31-year-old Wolf Van Halen.

In October 2020, the world mourned the loss of Eddie Van Halen, who died of cancer at age 65.

In Bertinelli's memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, she touches on her relationships with both Van Halen and Vitale. Bertinelli admits that Van Halen was her "soulmate," though her love for Eddie was not a factor in her separation from Vitale.

