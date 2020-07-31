August 1 marks the first day of National Black Business Month! The acknowledgment highlights the importance of Black-owned businesses to Black communities as well as for the overall economy.

Black culture has always had a profound effect on the fashion and beauty industries. Now's your chance to start at the source and show your support (while scoring great new clothes, accessories and beauty products in the process).

Many companies are navigating new ways of serving their customers due to social distancing mandates brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. For Black business owners, the stress of day-to-day life -- not to mention everything that comes with keeping a business afloat -- is compounded by the continued fight against police brutality, racial injustice and systemic issues.

There are actionable ways to amplify Black voices and carry on the fight against racism. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one way to support the Black community is by shopping Black-owned businesses, not just for this month, but as often as you can.

Below, we've listed those in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love.

Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands. Shop from them now, if you can, and always going forward. And check back as we add more.

The beauty brand is all about making skincare effortless for Black women with oily and combination skin types. Co-founded by Nicolette Graves and She'Neil Johnson, Base Butter provides simple, easy-to-use formulas that work.

Trichologist, master braider and celebrity hairstylist Dr. Kari Williams creates hair products with formulas backed by science, specifically made to care for natural hair.

Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades.

Founder Shontay Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen to provide sun protection for women of color. The moisturizing SPF 30 sunscreen lotion dries on clear, leaving no visible or greasy residue. It's also free of oxybenzone and parabens and available in a version for kids.

Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices and their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world.

Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes.

Twin sisters, designers and DJ duo Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals.

Adria Marshall's Ecoslay homemade hair products are created in her kitchen, using natural, eco-friendly ingredients for cleansers, conditioners, stylers and treatment oils for curly hair.

This U.K.-based luxury skincare line, started by Ozohu Adoh, is a collection of handcrafted skincare products made to nourish and protect the skin of women of color. Epara Skincare products are made with natural African ingredients.

Owned by publicist and TV producer Danika Berry, Glam Body offers all-natural coffee body scrubs filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that alleviate dry, patchy skin and hyperpigmentation for a soft, smooth, glowing result.

Indie wellness brand born in Brooklyn, Golde, co-founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, is all about superfood-infused health and beauty products that are natural and fun to use. Offerings include turmeric latte blends, pure matcha and powder face masks.

Travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson's home brand offers luxurious, handcrafted scented candles inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, spanning from fresh, fruity scents to bold, woody fragrances.

Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures.

KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients.

Haitian-American designer Kerby Jean-Raymond's mens and womenswear collection and runway shows are dedicated to thought-provoking storytelling and activism.

Matthew Harris' fine jewelry designs are the epitome of modern elegance. Each piece from the line of earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and anklets is made from 14 karat gold with use of diamonds and precious gemstones.

Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. When you buy hair from Mayvenn, the brand will match you with a stylist in your area to help you get it installed for free.

Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones.

London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan, member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear.

Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces.

This L.A. vintage online store is owned by Natasha Zoë Garrett, who handpicks treasured, one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories and home goods.

Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes.

A boutique located in Brooklyn, Sincerely, Tommy, owned by Kai Avent-deLeon, carries emerging fashion and lifestyle brands. Sincerely, Tommy also has a hostel, cafe, coffee bar and wellness space (coming soon). You can shop the boutique via their online store.

Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage.

The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular Telfar logo shopping bags.

Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins.

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair.

