BLACKPINK's management company has released a statement after Jennie Kim left the stage mid-performance on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

A statement from YG Entertainment gave an update on the 27-year-old K-pop singer's condition following the concert.

"We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition," read a statement from the company on Weverse. "JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end."

get well soon jennie baby 🥺🥲 pic.twitter.com/SlHocQEfQt — kylie (@blinkvirus) June 11, 2023

The statement continued, "However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible. We will do its utmost to support Jennie's speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again. Thank you."

In a video posted by a fan on Twitter, The Idol actress was joined onstage by other bandmates, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo as they performed "Lovesick Girls," when she began to look visibly drained before walking off the stage and not returning.

The rest of the group reportedly told the audience that Jennie was feeling unwell the entire day.

BLACKPINK has a couple days of rest before they are set to take the stage at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday. It is unclear is Jennie will be back onstage with the other members.

