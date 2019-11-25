Blake Lively's physically challenging role in her upcoming movie, The Rhythm Section, left her hospitalized back in 2017 when she was filming the action flick.

After returning to Instagram, the 32-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and posted a video taken by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, while she was in the hospital on Dec. 5, 2017. "Literally four weeks after I said, 'I'd give my right hand to be in this movie!' (Good thing no one told me to 'break a leg.')," Lively captioned the video of herself looking groggy in a hospital bed with a sling around her right arm.

In the moment caught on camera, the mother of three wakes up when Reynolds starts playing Tone Loc's 1989 song, "Wild Thing."

"My husband somehow knew 'Wild Thing' would be my version of smelling salts. I've never felt so seen. Or high," her caption continued. "Also... I have zero recollection of this."

Back when Lively sustained this injury, ET received a statement that production had been halted on the movie. "Paramount, Global Road (fka IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible," read the statement at the time.

Production resumed in January 2018, and the trailer for the film was just released in September. In The Rhythm Section, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

The movie hits theaters on Jan. 31, 2020. In the meantime, here's a look at the trailer:

