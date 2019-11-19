Blake Lively is making a change to her social media.

Fans recently began noticing that the 32-year-old actress deleted all the posts from her Instagram account -- save for one video. The move appears to have happened earlier this month, but Lively shared the only remaining post back in September.

The surviving video is the trailer for her upcoming flick, The Rhythm Section, which is due out Jan. 31. In the action movie, Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, a woman who sets out to seek revenge against the people who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown are also set to star.

While the thought process behind Lively's social media move is unclear, the former Gossip Girl star deleted all her posts in promotion of her movie, A Simple Favor, in April 2018.

That time around, Lively took an additional step, unfollowing everyone -- including her husband, Ryan Reynolds -- and only following people named Emily Nelson, the name of her Simple Favor character.

At the time, Reynolds joked about his wife's decision to unfollow him.

"I'm very sad about that," he sarcastically said on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery at the time. "Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from."

All went back to normal a few days later when Lively refollowed everyone and posted her entire page again.

