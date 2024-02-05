Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce New Duet 'Purple Irises'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are bringing the magic of their love to their music once more with a new collaboration.

The adorable couple took to their Instagram pages on Monday to announce their new duet, "Purple Irises," and to share some track art for the new single.

The retro-inspired snapshot shows Stefani rocking a blue denim jumpsuit and platform sandals while laying on a vintage couch, as a denim-clad Shelton plays guitar and smiles while seated beside her. The whole vibe seems to radiate a throwback '70s aesthetic with a joyful playfulness.

The artists captioned the post simply, "🪻02.09.24🪻"

The announcement comes after a number of recent posts shared by Stefani showing a bouquet of purple irises.

She shared the first pic on Jan. 29, which showed a few purple irises laying on a Polaroid photo of Stefani and Shelton hugging, under which is written in blue marker, "Never knew a love like this."

The second post came the following day and featured a vase full of the purple flowers sitting in a window bay with a card that read, "To: Pretty Girl, Love, Blake."

The cute couple appear to still be going strong as they share their lives together and make time for new creative collaborations.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to Stefani back in December, and the songstress revealed how she and Shelton -- whom she married in 2021 -- are creating new holiday traditions together.

"We started off by always trying to find something that wasn't a tradition -- like, let's try something different, try something new," she told ET. "We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome... it's basically like a lasagna but it's in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that's the thing."

