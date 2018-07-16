Blake Shelton Falls Onstage During Concert, Jokes 'I'd Been Drinking...a Lot'

Blake Shelton took a spill at a recent concert!

The 42-year-old country crooner fell during a performance at the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Oregon over the weekend. Following the show, Shelton took to Twitter to crowdsource a video of his tumble.

"OK Pendleton, I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!!" Shelton wrote. "Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that sh**! And yes, I had been drinking. A lot.."

However, a spokesperson for Shelton tells ET that the singer is joking.

“Blake’s tweet was meant as a joke, he simply tripped over the riser and landed on the fiddle players pedal board," the spokesperson says. "This was not a result of drinking."

In a second tweet, the "Honeybee" singer jokingly blamed his fall on trying to one-up Pitbull, who was also performing at the festival.

"By the way, @pitbull...I blame you. It was my attempt at competing with your show..." he wrote. "I am a dancing son of a b**ch when I don’t take a 10-second giant s**t fall..."

When one fan replied to Shelton that it didn't look like the video was online, he lamented that fact, saying he wanted famed sports announcer Bob Menery to "do a play call on it."

To Shelton's delight, a fan did eventually come through with the embarrassing moment caught on video. "That’s it!!! I wish there was a closer one!!!" he wrote alongside a retweet of the six-second clip.

As Shelton wished, here's a bit of a closer look at his spill.

Not all fans found the humor in The Voice coach's tumble. When one of his Twitter followers blasted him for the "quality" of his show, Shelton was quick to fire back.

"Oh I’m sorry ma’am... This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor," he tweeted. "We’re not accepting cry baby tweets today.. Maybe try again tomorrow!"

A week or so prior to his stage tumble in Oregon, Shelton was Las Vegas supporting his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, at her Las Vegas residency. The doting boyfriend gave his girl a kiss and sent her a bouquet ahead of her first show.

“So far @gwenstefani has performed 3 shows in Las Vegas. I have been to 3... #stalker,” Shelton quipped in a tweet earlier this month.

While the two are clearly smitten, 48-year-old Stefani told ET's Keltie Knight that she still has no immediate plans to move their relationship into the married phase. “I don’t know! I don’t have a future,” she said. “All I know is that I have a lot to look forward to.”

