Ellen DeGeneres is ready for Blake Shelton to pop the question to Gwen Stefani!

The 43-year-old country star stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and gets an earful about why he's yet to propose to Stefani after dating for four years.

"I gave you a clock. Remember that clock? To remind you time is ticking," DeGeneres reminds Shelton of a clock she previously gifted Shelton to encourage him to propose.

"But you didn't give it to me! I walked backstage and somebody back there was like, 'Hey, thanks for being on the show. Can I have that?' And they took it. So I haven't seen it. Time didn't really start ticking at that moment," Shelton reasons. "Whoever your next guest was you replaced the picture and did the same crap to them and embarrassed them."

"You're right. We did that to Jennifer Lopez and now she's engaged," DeGeneres concedes, referencing Lopez's engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

"You gave her my clock!" Shelton replies with mock annoyance. "I knew it!"

The show continues on until the topic of Stefani resurfaces, when DeGeneres asks Shelton if he'd ever guest host her talk show.

"You could have Gwen on. You could have anybody on," she says, before suggesting, "You could propose to her here."

"I could. You're right," Shelton responds in jest. "I'll save that for you and this show."

"That seems right," DeGeneres quips.

Though they've yet to get engaged, when ET's Cassie DiLaura caught up with Shelton at his album release party he admitted, "Who wouldn't want to be married to Gwen Stefani?"

During ET's interview, Shelton also discussed the start of his relationship with Stefani, which began in 2015 after their respective divorces.

"By the second time she came around, both of our lives had basically fallen completely apart," Shelton told ET of his and Stefani's second season of coaching The Voice together. "And little did we know it happened to both of us at the same time and we bonded over that. So somewhere in that time of darkness it ended up being the greatest moment of my life. It's amazing, it truly is."

"Both of us know that the timing, and the way she and I met and came together, it just felt like home, that's not an accident," Shelton added. "I think that the way that she and I were able to save each other's lives and get ourselves through that time it was evidence to us that God had a hand in it."

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with the singer.

