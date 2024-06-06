What a surprise! On Thursday, Blake Shelton and Post Malone took the stage at Nissan Stadium for a surprise CMA Fest appearance, and the duo brought the house down with their new single, "Somebody Pour Me A Drink."

The "Congratulations" singer, 28, surprised the crowd alongside the 47-year-old country singer while Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, cheered them on in the audience.

The performance came as part of Day 1 of CMA Fest 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee, welcoming country music fans and performers from June 6-8.

Stefani took to her Instagram stories to document the night, and shared videos of herself and her husband traveling from Nissan Stadium to Spotify House for another surprise performance.

Shelton and Malone then delivered their single together at Spotify House as Stefani watched on from the wings.

It's the first live performance of their song together and marks the official release of the single, which they began teasing at the end of May. In a post on Instagram at the time, Post Malone shared a snippet of the song and a video in which he jams out while listening to it. "Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke," Malone and Shelton could be heard singing together.

"🍻 @blakeshelton," he captioned the post, with the clinking beers being especially fitting with the "somebody pour me a drink" lyrics.

Shelton responded, "👀👀👀," as Stefani commented, "Can't handle this much cool and cute!! Super fan alert!"

It's been one heck of a year for Post Malone, who is in his collab era after performing on back-to-back songs with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for their respective new albums, Cowboy Carter and The Tortured Poets Department. With Queen Bey, Post Malone sings on "LEVII'S JEANS, while he lends his vocals to "Fortnight" with Swift.

With the latter song, Post raved about getting to work with the Evermore crooner and thanked Swift for the opportunity.

"It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift13 comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey 🥹 I love you so much. Thank you Tay 💕," he wrote in a post on X in April.

The pair also quickly released a music video for the song, in which they star opposite each other alongside Dead Poets Society actors Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke.

Even more recently, Post Malone performed a surprise duet with Reba McEntire at the 2024 ACM Awards. Much like his performance with Shelton, the duet was a surprise to the audience as they came together to pay tribute to the late Dickey Betts with an acoustic performance of "Ramblin' Man."

