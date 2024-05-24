Post Malone and Blake Shelton Tease New Country Collaboration: Listen

Post Malone and Blake Shelton are teasing us!

On Thursday, Malone, 28, got a little posty and shared a video of himself on Instagram listening to an apparent new country collaboration with Shelton, 47.

"🍻 @blakeshelton," he captioned the post, with the clinking beers being especially fitting since the song clip goes "somebody pour me a drink."

Fans commented that Malone must be in his "cowboy era" because this new song marks yet another track in his recent transition from rap to country.

Earlier this year, Malone and Beyoncé made headlines when they paired up for an unlikely duet for "LEVII'S JEANS" on her highly anticipated country record Cowboy Carter. Most recently, Malone performed a surprise duet with Reba McEntire at the 2024 ACM Awards.

Reba McEntire and Post Malone perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. - Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, seems to be especially excited about the upbeat country track.

"Can't handle this much cool and cute!!" she commented. "Super fan alert!"

Shelton then posted an Instagram video of himself nodding his head to Malone's video.

"Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke," Malone and Shelton can be heard singing together.

"I'm 'bout to get on a buzz/I'm 'bout to get on a roll. I've been breaking my back, just keepin' up with the Joneses/Y'all know what I mean, y'all know how it goes," they continue.

"👀 @postmalone," Shelton captioned the clip, to which Malone responded with more clinking beer emojis.

"Wellllllllll sh*t!" ET's Cassie DiLaura commented. She's set to co-host June 6-8 when Spotify House returns to Shelton's Nashville bar, Ole Red, for the 2024 CMA Fest.

Hopefully Malone and Shelton don't keep us waiting for long.

