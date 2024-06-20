Gwen Stefani knows how to celebrate a birthday. Blake Shelton took to Instagram to thank his wife for planning "the greatest birthday ever" as the couple celebrated in Italy.

In the first of two silly snapshots, Shelton appears dazed as he looks into the camera wearing a disco ball-styled helmet, novelty glasses with "Happy Birthday" text around the frame, and a Hawaiian shirt. In the next image, he's sleeping in a hotel bed -- wearing the same shirt -- with big silver balloons spelling "Happy Birthday" arranged along the headboard.

"Thank you @gwenstefani for the greatest birthday ever!!!!!" he captioned the post, adding: "Plus we finally found the hotel…"

That last note is an update from Shelton's previous dispatch, in which he shared an image of himself riding a bike while wearing glasses and a helmet. In that caption, he joked, "Thanks for the birthday wishes everybody. I’ve drank so much in Italy that Gwen wanted to be sure I made it back to the hotel safely… I’m still not there though…"

Fellow The Voice coach John Legend was among those sounding off in the comments, writing, "Happy birthday Blake! Blake’s first Italy trip is a moment in history!"

Shelton turned 48 on Tuesday, June 18.

The No Doubt frontwoman, 54, also took to Instagram on her hubby's birthday to share a sweet video compilation. The clip featured many candid moments from the duo's relationship, including red carpet and backstage memories.

"Happy bday to the greatest, @blakeshelton 🤍 u are my everything !!" Stefani captioned the Instagram reel, in which the pair laugh, smile, kiss, and look happily in love.

The video was posted to the tune of "Purple Irises," Stefani and Shelton's duet that they performed at the 2024 ACM Awards in May. The two were couple goals all night as they walked the carpet hand-in-hand, and sweetly laughed, danced and cheekily flirted with each other throughout their "Purple Irises" performance.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform at the 2024 ACM Awards. - Getty Images

Shelton met Stefani during her freshman season as a coach on NBC's The Voice in 2014. At the time, she was just months out from welcoming her third child with Gavin Rossdale, whom she split from in 2015 after nearly 12 years of marriage.

During their marriage, Stefani and the Bush frontman, 58, welcomed three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. In November 2015, three months after filing for divorce from Rossdale, Stefani announced that she and Shelton were seeing each other. Earlier that year, Shelton had announced a divorce of his own from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, whom he was married to for four years.

Shelton officially took on the title of stepdad in July 2021 when he and Stefani tied the knot, less than 12 months after he popped the question, which came five years into their relationship.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Looking back on the 10-year anniversary of their first meeting, Shelton reflected with ET in April on how much his life has changed over the last decade since he met Stefani. He said that while they didn't really talk much during her first season on The Voice as she had just given birth to Apollo, it didn't take long for them to fall in love. He still can't believe their unlikely romance.

"No, oh my god," he said when asked if he ever imagined finding a love like his. "I don't know how you can imagine when you find that life partner, that missing piece, you know, you didn't know what was missing?"

Shelton continued, "If you would've told me the first season that we met that -- what was gonna happen, I would've been like, 'No, we actually don't even have anything to even talk about, you know? What are you talking about?' ... It's crazy how things work out."

Shelton and Stefani will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on July 3.

