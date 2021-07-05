Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale.

Nutribullet Pro 900 Series Bloomingdale's Nutribullet Pro 900 Series The Nutribullet Pro 900 Series 9-piece set includes: 136-page recipe book and user manual, 32-page pocket nutritionist, 1 extractor blade, 1 900-watt high-torque power base, 1 flip-top to-go lid with 1 colossal cup, 1 comfort lip ring, and 1 tall cup with 1 handled lip ring. Right now, it's 50% off the original price. $90 (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

Shop Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale

RELATED CONTENT:

Fourth of July Mattress Sales: Allswell, Casper, Tempur-Pedic & More

Pool Floats Are Up to 25% Off at Funboy's 4th of July Sale

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

Adidas 4th of July Sale: Get 30% Off Sitewide

Best Amazon Deals on Swimwear under $50

Best TikTok Finds on Amazon

Sur La Table 4th of July Sale: Take Up to 20% Off Your Entire Order

The Best Shoes to Style with Mom Jeans

Shop and Save on the Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok

Where to Buy Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef'

Best Celebrity Face Masks to Shop Right Now

Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More