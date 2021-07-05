Shopping

Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale: Last Chance to Get Up To 75% Off Clothes, Cookware, and More

By ETonline Staff
Bloomingdale's

It's your last chance to take advantage of Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale! Today you can take an extra 50% off clearance items and get up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, beauty and kitchen electrics, gadgets & cookware. The discount is automatically applied at checkout. 

Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.  

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale.

Bloomingdale's Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold
Bloomingdale's Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold, 0.25 ct. t.w. - 1.0 ct. t.w.
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold
Whether it's for yourself or your shopping for something sparkly for Mother's Day, it'll be hard to beat this deal. 
$450 AND UP (REGULARLY $900 AND UP)
rag & bone Sabeen Mock Neck Jersey Top
rag & bone Sabeen Mock Neck Jersey Top
Bloomingdale's
rag & bone Sabeen Mock Neck Jersey Top
This slim-fit sleeveless mock neck is a timeless piece from rag & bone that you can get now at a deep discount. 
$99 (REGULARLY $165)
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
Bloomingdale's
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
The Nutribullet Pro 900 Series 9-piece set includes: 136-page recipe book and user manual, 32-page pocket nutritionist, 1 extractor blade, 1 900-watt high-torque power base, 1 flip-top to-go lid with 1 colossal cup, 1 comfort lip ring, and 1 tall cup with 1 handled lip ring. Right now, it's 50% off the original price. 
$90 (REGULARLY $158)
Theory Ladder Eyelet Sleeveless Midi Dress
Theory Ladder Eyelet Sleeveless Midi Dress
Bloomingdale's
Theory Ladder Eyelet Sleeveless Midi Dress
If you haven't gotten your white dress yet this summer, this is elegant frock from Theory is the one you want. 
$285 (REGULARLY $475)
Michael Kors Women's Amelia Square Toe Woven Slide Sandals
Michael Kors Women's Amelia Square Toe Woven Slide Sandals
Bloomingdale's
Michael Kors Women's Amelia Square Toe Woven Slide Sandals
Slide into the these sandals now and you won't take them off until Labor Day. 
$84 (REGULARLY $120)
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Bloomingdale's
Bella Dahl Tie Dyed Top
Get your tie-dye fix while staying classy in this elegant spring top from Bella Dahl. 
$91 (REGULARLY $152)
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Bloomingdale's
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is able to warm, air fry, convection bake, convection broil and toast with this all-in-one design. Right now, it's 45% off the original price.
$200 (REGULARLY $365)
J/Slides Women's Delilah Lace Up Sneakers
J/Slides Women's Delilah Lace Up Sneakers
Bloomingdale's
J/Slides Women's Delilah Lace Up Sneakers
If you've been putting off getting the perfect platform sneakers, now's a good time get in on a deal with these J/Slides at 30% off the original price. 
$111 (REGULARLY $159)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Shirtdress
Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Shirtdress
Bloomingdale's
Lauren Ralph Lauren Belted Shirtdress
Wear this classic belted shirt dress from Ralph Lauren until Labor Day.
$125

Shop Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale 

