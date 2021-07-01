Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale: Up To 75% Off Clothes, Cookware, and More
The Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale event is on! Shop your favorites now for up to 30-50% off select items from women's clothing, beauty and kitchen electrics, gadgets & cookware. But there's more! Through July 5, you can take an extra 50% off clearance items. The discount is automatically applied at checkout.
Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale.
Shop Bloomingdale's July 4th Sale
