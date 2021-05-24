Bloomingdale's Memorial Day 2021 Sale: Up To 70% Off Clothes, Cookware, and More
The Bloomingdale's Memorial Day Sale event is on! Shop your favorites now for up to 70% off select items from women's clothing, beauty and kitchen electrics, gadgets & cookware. Until May 31, you can take an extra 50% off items labeled "EXTRA 50% OFF CLEARANCE" and an extra 10% off electric appliances with code MEMORIALDAY.
Save on designer looks from Theory, Rag & Bone, AG, J Brand, Tory Burch, 7 For All Mankind and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, loungewear, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.
FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Memorial Day Sale.
Shop Bloomingdale's Memorial Day Sale
