Bloomingdale's Sale: Buy More Save More Summer Event

By ETonline Staff
Bloomingdale's sale
Bloomingdale's

The Bloomingedale's Buy More Save More sale is back -- and only for two days! Shop your favorites now before it's too late. 

Now through August 19, get 15% off when you spend $150, 20% off when you spend $300, or 25% off when you spend $400 or more. This sale applies to products labeled with the code SAVEMORE, and includes clothing, shoes, handbags, home decor, and more. 

Save on designer looks from Joie, Ramy Brook, Sam Edelman and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.  

FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Buy More Save More Sale.

Joie Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress
Joie
Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress
Bloomingdale's
Joie Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress
Joie

This ruffled button-up Joie mini dress is sure to become your new go-to outfit. Available in white and olive green, pair it with sneakers or sandals for an effortless summer look. 

REGULARLY $228

Sam Edelman Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals
Sam Edelman
Women's Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals
Bloomingdale's
Sam Edelman Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals
Sam Edelman

Upgrade any outfit with these flirty heels from Sam Edelman, available in black, gold, or white. 

REGULARLY $130

Ramy Brook Audrey Midi Dress
Ramy Brook
Audrey Midi Dress
Bloomingdale's
Ramy Brook Audrey Midi Dress
Ramy Brook

This classic Ramy Brook dress in cloud blue would look great paired under a jean jacket for fall. 

REGULARLY $425

J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark
J Brand
Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark
Bloomingdale's
J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark
J Brand

These dark-wash J Brand skinny jeans are super flattering and are easy to dress up or down. 

REGULARLY $188

Superga Low-Top Platform Sneakers
Superga
Platform Sneakers
Superga
Superga Low-Top Platform Sneakers
Superga

These white platform Supergas add a fun twist to your classic everyday sneakers. 

REGULARLY $99

Zadig & Voltaire Delly Intarsia Cashmere Sweater
Zadig & Voltaire
Delly Intarsia Cashmere Sweater
Bloomingdale's
Zadig & Voltaire Delly Intarsia Cashmere Sweater
Zadig & Voltaire

This cashmere graphic pullover from Zadig & Voltaire adds an instant cool factor to any outfit. 

REGULARLY $448

