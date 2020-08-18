Bloomingdale's Sale: Buy More Save More Summer Event

The Bloomingedale's Buy More Save More sale is back -- and only for two days! Shop your favorites now before it's too late.

Now through August 19, get 15% off when you spend $150, 20% off when you spend $300, or 25% off when you spend $400 or more. This sale applies to products labeled with the code SAVEMORE, and includes clothing, shoes, handbags, home decor, and more.

Save on designer looks from Joie, Ramy Brook, Sam Edelman and more. Whether you're looking for a new dress, cozy pair of pajamas, or a fresh pair of sneakers, there is something for everyone.

FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite items included in the Bloomingdale's Buy More Save More Sale.

Joie Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress Joie Bloomingdale's Joie Brandt Linen Ruffled Dress Joie This ruffled button-up Joie mini dress is sure to become your new go-to outfit. Available in white and olive green, pair it with sneakers or sandals for an effortless summer look. REGULARLY $228 $135.66 at Bloomingdale's

Sam Edelman Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals Sam Edelman Bloomingdale's Sam Edelman Leeanne High-Heel Strappy Sandals Sam Edelman Upgrade any outfit with these flirty heels from Sam Edelman, available in black, gold, or white. REGULARLY $130 $78 at Bloomingdale's

Ramy Brook Audrey Midi Dress Ramy Brook Bloomingdale's Ramy Brook Audrey Midi Dress Ramy Brook This classic Ramy Brook dress in cloud blue would look great paired under a jean jacket for fall. REGULARLY $425 $318.75 at Bloomingdale's

J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark J Brand Bloomingdale's J Brand Maria High-Rise Skinny Jeans in Afterdark J Brand These dark-wash J Brand skinny jeans are super flattering and are easy to dress up or down. REGULARLY $188 $141 at Bloomingdale's

Superga Low-Top Platform Sneakers Superga Superga Superga Low-Top Platform Sneakers Superga These white platform Supergas add a fun twist to your classic everyday sneakers. REGULARLY $99 $69.30 at Bloomingdale's

Zadig & Voltaire Delly Intarsia Cashmere Sweater Zadig & Voltaire Bloomingdale's Zadig & Voltaire Delly Intarsia Cashmere Sweater Zadig & Voltaire This cashmere graphic pullover from Zadig & Voltaire adds an instant cool factor to any outfit. REGULARLY $448 $286.72 at Bloomingdale's

