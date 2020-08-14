The Bloomingdale's Sale is back -- and according to the department store, it's bigger, bolder and better than ever.

Through Aug. 30, Bloomingdale's is offering 60% to 85% off wear-now styles and 30% to 50% off regular-price items, including a large selection of designer clothing for women and men, shoes, handbags and jewelry. Plus, Loyallists get a $25 Reward Card for every $100 spent on almost all beauty products. Big beauty brands like La Mer, Tom Ford and Dior are part of this deal.

From now until August 16th get 25% off clearance and sale items.

FYI: Select store locations are currently offering contact-free curbside pickup. Your online orders will be brought out to your car.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite sale items from the Bloomingdale's Sale.

Shop the Bloomingdale's Clearance Sale with an extra 25% off sales and clearance items.

Soho Heavy Grain Pebbled Leather Tote Botkier Bloomingdale's Soho Heavy Grain Pebbled Leather Tote Botkier The Botkier Soho Heavy Grain Pebbled Leather Tote is the perfect everyday handbag. The zipped detail and the pebbled leather makes this purse trendy and very stylish. Get 40% off this Botkier handbag with an extra 25% off in the cart, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $298 $134.10 at Bloomingdale's

Thaia 100 Strappy High-Heel Sandals Jimmy Choo Bloomingdale's Thaia 100 Strappy High-Heel Sandals Jimmy Choo These hot Jimmy Choo Thaia 100 Strappy High-Heel Sandals are almost never discounted. Take 60% off or $570 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $950 $380 at Bloomingdale's

Women's Round Sunglasses, 54mm Gucci Bloomingdale's Women's Round Sunglasses, 54mm Gucci These Gucci Women's Round Sunglasses will make you end your summer in the most stylish way possible. ORIGINALLY $375 $262.50 at Bloomingdale's

Chill Lace-Inset Maxi Dress Jack by BB DAKOTA Bloomingdale's Chill Lace-Inset Maxi Dress Jack by BB DAKOTA This button front closure Jack by BB DAKOTA Chill Lace-Inset Maxi Dress includes a classic scoop neck and adjustable spaghetti straps. ORIGINALLY $90 $50.63 at Bloomingdale's

Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Bloomingdale's Low-Top Sneakers Stella McCartney Score these cool sporty sneakers from Stella McCartney for 50% off. REGULARLY $685 $342.50 at Bloomingdale's

BOLD Watch, 32mm Movado Bloomingdale's BOLD Watch, 32mm Movado The Movado Bold Watch is stainless steel with a silver-tone and gold-tone dial. This watch is water-resistant and made with Swiss quartz movement. ORIGINALLY $595 $312.38 at Bloomingdale's

Zyda Strappy Sandals Dolce Vita Bloomingdale's Zyda Strappy Sandals Dolce Vita This pair of Dolce Vita Zyda Strappy Sandals has a square open toe, a buckled ankle strap and a 2" wooden heel. ORIGINALLY $125 $56.25 at Bloomingdale's

Women's Square Sunglasses Stella McCartney Bloomingdale's Women's Square Sunglasses Stella McCartney The perfect pair of black sunglasses will never go out of style, especially if they're Stella McCartney. Take 40% off these stunners, while supplies last. REGULARLY $220 $132 at Bloomingdale's

Shutter Leather Crossbody Marc Jacobs Bloomingdale's Shutter Leather Crossbody Marc Jacobs The Marc Jacobs Shutter Leather Crossbody bag has two zip closures, two interior compartments and an adjustable crossbody strap. Get this purse now for 40% or $134 off now, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $335 $201 at Bloomingdale's

Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand Bloomingdale's Adele Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans in Chadron J Brand These mid-rise straight-leg J Brand jeans will make a great addition to your denim collection. Grab these stylish jeans for over 35% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $228 $138.35 at Bloomingdale's

