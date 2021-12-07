Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Baby Girl
Congrats are in order for Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Morgan announced on Monday.
The happy news comes more than three years after the Olympic skier and Morgan tragically lost their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, in a drowning accident. The pair -- who wed in 2012 -- are also parents to four sons: 6-year-old Nash, 3-year-old Easton and 2-year-old twins, Asher and Askel.
Morgan shared a black-and-white picture of Bode cradling their baby girl.
"She's here! 💕✨," she wrote.
The couple told People that they were still deciding on a name for their daughter, who was born on Nov. 26 at their home with the help of a midwife.
"She's perfect and bringing her into this world was a perfect way to close this chapter of growing our family," they said. "Our hearts are so full."
In May, Morgan announced she and Bode were expecting a new baby, with the athlete telling Peoplethis will be their last child.
"We're finally on our last pregnancy. We're at the finish line," he said before noting they were trying for a girl. "You know, there's obviously no replacing kids. All of ours are so unique that it's always a surprise, but then we had the identical twin boys and we were kind of like, 'Whoa, maybe, maybe that's the end for us.'"
Bode also spoke about his unique bond with Emeline. "She was incredibly stubborn and was an awesome, awesome kid to be around," he recalled. "But definitely taught me a lot about patience because she was the most stubborn. We had a really great, unique [father-daughter] relationship, a really special one."
In June, Morgan shared an emotional Instagram post marking the day they lost Emeline. "3 years ago today she drowned," Morgan wrote. "3 years ago tomorrow, she died. In ways it feels like yesterday and in others a lifetime ago. However, the feeling of loss is exactly the same. 3 years later, I’m now sitting face to face with what took my daughter’s life and watching my boys learn to survive. The twins are only 3 days younger than Emmy was on this day and if they were to fall in, they have the skills to survive. And the hardest part for me to grasp is what it all comes down to is knowledge. Had I known then, what I know now, my daughter would still be alive."
"It’s awareness of survival swim lessons, the false sense of security we give our children when we put them in puddle jumpers, it’s awareness of the relationship and beliefs we teach our children in thinking that water is a fun and safe place to be, awareness that drowning should have been my #1 concern in any situation since most drownings occur during non swim times and is THE #1 CAUSE OF DEATH for children under the age of 5," she continued. "…Had I known then what I know now, my daughter would be alive…Let that sink in."
