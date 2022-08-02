Brad Pitt has plenty of praise for Ana de Armas. As a producer on the upcoming Marilyn Monroe film, Blonde, he credits the actress with helping the project move "across the finish line."

"She is phenomenal in it," he tells ET's Nischelle Turner. "That’s a tough dress to fill."

Blonde, which depicts Monroe's biggest career highs and personal lows, will hit Netflix on Sept. 28.

The film, which is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, also stars Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton and Rebecca Wisock. It is directed by Andrew Dominik, whom Pitt calls "an old friend."

