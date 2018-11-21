Style

Brad Pitt Goes Full James Bond in China at Gala Dinner

By Rachel McRady‍
Brad Pitt
Visual China Group

Brad Pitt cut quite the dapper figure in China on Tuesday!

The 54-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star attended a gala dinner for the Breitling watch company, of which he is a spokesmodel. 

Pitt went full James Bond for the event in a velvet tuxedo jacket, and posed with fellow actor and spokes model Daniel Wu. 

The father of six swept his lengthy locks back in a suave look, and sported some subtle salt-and-pepper facial hair. Later in the evening, he ditched his bow tie to take a selfie with Wu, film director Peter Lindbergh, and Breitling CEO George Skern. 

Brad Pitt
Visual China Group
Brad Pitt
Visual China Group

While Pitt continues work — he recently finished filming on his upcoming Quentin Tarantino project — he’s also dealing with important matters in his personal life. 

Earlier this month, ET learned that the Oscar winner and his ex, Angelina Jolie, are trying to come together to reach a custody agreement over their six kids after a trial date was set in their case. 

For more from the former couple’s ongoing custody battle, watch the clip below: 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Haven't Set Location for Custody Trial

RELATED CONTENT: 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Trying to Reach Settlement to Avoid Custody Trial, Source Says

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Get a Trial Date for Their Custody Battle

Brad Pitt Makes Rare Public Appearance at Hollywood Film Awards

Related Gallery