Brad Pitt Goes Full James Bond in China at Gala Dinner
Brad Pitt cut quite the dapper figure in China on Tuesday!
The 54-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star attended a gala dinner for the Breitling watch company, of which he is a spokesmodel.
Pitt went full James Bond for the event in a velvet tuxedo jacket, and posed with fellow actor and spokes model Daniel Wu.
The father of six swept his lengthy locks back in a suave look, and sported some subtle salt-and-pepper facial hair. Later in the evening, he ditched his bow tie to take a selfie with Wu, film director Peter Lindbergh, and Breitling CEO George Skern.
While Pitt continues work — he recently finished filming on his upcoming Quentin Tarantino project — he’s also dealing with important matters in his personal life.
Earlier this month, ET learned that the Oscar winner and his ex, Angelina Jolie, are trying to come together to reach a custody agreement over their six kids after a trial date was set in their case.
For more from the former couple’s ongoing custody battle, watch the clip below:
