Brad Pitt Goes Full James Bond in China at Gala Dinner

Brad Pitt cut quite the dapper figure in China on Tuesday!

The 54-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star attended a gala dinner for the Breitling watch company, of which he is a spokesmodel.

Pitt went full James Bond for the event in a velvet tuxedo jacket, and posed with fellow actor and spokes model Daniel Wu.

The father of six swept his lengthy locks back in a suave look, and sported some subtle salt-and-pepper facial hair. Later in the evening, he ditched his bow tie to take a selfie with Wu, film director Peter Lindbergh, and Breitling CEO George Skern.

Visual China Group

Visual China Group

While Pitt continues work — he recently finished filming on his upcoming Quentin Tarantino project — he’s also dealing with important matters in his personal life.

Earlier this month, ET learned that the Oscar winner and his ex, Angelina Jolie, are trying to come together to reach a custody agreement over their six kids after a trial date was set in their case.

For more from the former couple’s ongoing custody battle, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Trying to Reach Settlement to Avoid Custody Trial, Source Says

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Get a Trial Date for Their Custody Battle

Brad Pitt Makes Rare Public Appearance at Hollywood Film Awards

Related Gallery