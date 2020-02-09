To read Brad Pitt's Oscar acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Supporting Role during Sunday's ceremony, click here.

Brad Pitt does it again!

To close out awards season, the 56-year-old actor wore his sexiest tux yet for the 2020 Oscars, held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Pitt, who is is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, looked like a total dreamboat in a black velvet tuxedo jacket, matching bow tie and tailored black pants.

He completed the sophisticated look with a crisp white dress shirt and shiny black dress shoes.

Pitt spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier and Sharon Osbourne on the Oscars red carpet, where he celebrated the significance of being recognized by the Academy and the end of awards season.

"It's our highest honor and it's a long run, so it's exciting to get to the end and it's exciting for it to be the biggest of the biggest and it'll be exciting to get back to work again," Pitt said.

The actor blushed when Osbourne told the Oscars frontrunner that everyone's pulling for him to take home his first acting Oscar. (He won his first as a producer for 2014 Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave.) "That's really sweet. That's really kind," he said.

Pitt teased what viewers can potentially expect should he take home an Oscar on Sunday and joked that he's run out of jokes for his acceptance speech. "I'm going all, like, downer tonight. That's my plan," he said with a laugh. "Just get 'em down. Just get 'em down and angry."

Asked if he would celebrate a win with his children, Pitt played coy. "I don't think ti's going to go that way tonight, but I don't know. Who knows. I've just gotta get through the night."

In case you missed it, Pitt was the center of attention at this year's SAG Awards last month, when he joked about his dating life during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also had a run-in with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston backstage, which caused a frenzy among fans of the former couple. It was the first time the two had been photographed together in over a decade.

But that's not all! Pitt was also seen sweetly watching Aniston accept her award for Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show. Cameras caught Pitt backstage letting out a "Wow" at her win.

Regarding all the attention their reunion has received this awards season, Aniston said she thinks "it's hysterical" while speaking to ET on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

Pitt had similar sentiments, telling ET, "I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way," at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival last month.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards is live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

