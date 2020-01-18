It's been go, go, go for Brad Pitt this awards season, but when "all is said and done," he's planning to spend a little time celebrating with his kids.

ET's Lauren Zima and Denny Directo spoke with the 56-year-old actor at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, where he opened up about his post-awards season plans to celebrate with his family.

"Really, it hasn't been a lot of time to celebrate, you know? It's like -- they call it a season for a reason. So we'll do that when it's all said and done, I'm sure," he shared.

Pitt -- who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Knox and Vivienne, 11, with ex-wife Angelina Jolie -- has been booked and busy the past few weeks. Earlier this month, he won a Golden Globe for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (and charmed audiences with his acceptance speech). "[I was] just riffing," he quipped to ET on Saturday.

At the PGA Awards, the actor will be honored for his production company, Plan B's, work this year, while the producers behind Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are also nominated.

"It's nice. I'm really proud of the work. We've been at this for maybe 17 years," Pitt said. "It really takes a lot of pushing, a lot of nurturing it for years and years to get it there, so it's nice all these people know what it takes."

"You never know what's going to land," he added of the success of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. "It's always fun when the film really speaks to a wide audience. The older I get, the experience is every bit as important and those guys were just -- it was a good time, you know?"

As for his next goals this year, Pitt, who is nominated for an Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is looking forward to getting out on the dance floor.

"My dancing kind of stagnated since prom," he joked. "It hasn't really grown or evolved since then, so I figured it was time to work on that."

