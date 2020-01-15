Brad Pitt is having a major fashion moment, and it's all thanks to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's longtime stylists and friends, Nina and Clare Hallworth!

The 56-year-old actor stars in Brioni's Spring/Summer 2020 'Tailoring Legends' advertising campaign, which marks the brand's 75th-anniversary celebrations.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson in Los Angeles, Pitt (who is an ambassador for the brand) looks as smoldering as ever in the timeless black-and-white shots, sporting the finest ready to wear and eveningwear pieces from the Italian menswear couture house.

"I've always admired Brioni's elegant and timeless designs," Pitt explained to WWD. "The brand embodies creativity, quality and excellence."

A rep for the stylists tell ET that Nina and Clare have been working with Pitt for many years. The two took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off some of Pitt's sexy looks from the shoot as well as highlighting when they worked with Pitt in 2019 for the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals:

Interestingly enough, Pitt wore Brioni to the 2020 Golden Globes, which Aniston also attended. For that occasion, he styled his tux with slick sunglasses, taking them off as he posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Aniston wowed in a strapless black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown that featured a cinched waist and a billowy bust design. She accessorized with a beautiful diamond-and-platinum double swag necklace by Cartier, diamond-and-platinum pendant earrings and Art Deco rings, all from Fred Leighton.

Aniston's stylists later shared behind-the-scenes pics of how the former Friends star's gorgeous look all came together for the star-studded night:

ET caught up with Pitt on the red carpet for the Globes, where he opened up about what it will be like running into Aniston at awards shows throughout the season. The last time Aniston and Pitt were at the Golden Globes was 2002 as a couple; they announced the end of their marriage three years later.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt reacted when told the whole world wants a photo of the two of them.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," he jokingly continued, adding, "That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

Hear more in the video below.

