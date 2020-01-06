Since seeing Brad Pitt be ridiculously charming on Sunday night while accepting the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2020 Golden Globes (he would've shared the raft!), we can't stop thinking about Brad.

He was extremely dashing in a suit on the red carpet and as his signature move, the 56-year-old star slid on a pair of slick sunglasses to add that cool Brad flair to the formal ensemble.

The actor has completely owned the shades-on-the-red-carpet style, especially in the last year, and as if we needed a reason to browse through pics of the handsome star, we've gathered the best recent looks of Brad and his beloved sunnies.

See our favorite moments of Brad in sunglasses, ahead.

Brad had us all swooning when he arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet in a classic Brioni tuxedo and bow tie, topped off with black wayfarer Garrett Leight shades in the style Calabar Sun -- one that's heavy in rotation for the actor.

Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the handsome actor attended the 2020 AFI Awards. Brad was sharp in a dark gray suit and a pair of round black sunglasses.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The star rocked the same Garrett Leight specs back in August for the 2019 Venice Film Festival, where he was promoting Ad Astra. Brad paired the sunnies with his signature accessories of newsboy cap and layered jewelry.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/GC Images

Brad wore many sunglasses during the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood press tour last summer. In July, the actor sported square gold frames in London.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony

In the same month, Brad looked like a stud in a green suit and his round black sunglasses while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When you love something, collect all the colors. Brad donned a champagne version of his go-to Garrett Leight sunnies in May 2019 during the Cannes Film Festival.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Jokes He Has a 'Disaster of a Personal Life'

How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Has Evolved Since Their Divorce

Inside the Golden Globes After-Parties: Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt at the Same Soiree!

Related Gallery