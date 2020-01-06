Brad Pitt has no problem joking about his personal life!

The 56-year-old actor opened up about his career on a new episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, which was taped prior to Sunday's 2020 Golden Globes.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was joined by his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, where talk turned to how the two A-listers are constantly followed by paparazzi.

"I'm just like trash mag fodder," Pitt joked. "Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably."

"You have a very exciting personal life," DiCaprio agreed. "Like Lil Kim said, 'The paparazzi's gonna get you one way or another.' It's been my motto."

Pitt then added that he's found some ways around getting his picture taken, saying, "I've got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they're still in play."

Pitt was previously engaged to Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he dated in the '90s. He then married Jennifer Aniston in 2000 before their split in 2005. Shortly after, he got together with Angelina Jolie and the pair share six children. They tied the knot in 2014, but in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce.

Pitt typically remains tight-lipped on his six children with Jolie, but he does mention them several times in the interview. When asked if he brings his kids to the Ozarks where he grew up, Pitt replied, "We would, yes. But fortunately, California's more of a draw, so they like to come here. It's all right."

He also spoke about his children when talking about his art collection.

"Even the word collection bothers me. Just certain things that move me and I like to be around each day and might inspire my kids or something," he said, later revealing that he's started working on sculptures on his own.

"What we do is such a collaborative sport, for the better, for the worse sometimes," Pitt said of acting. "To do something that's just you and on your own and very solitary, I find very meditative."

Pitt won the Golden Globe on Sunday for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He took the moment to poke fun at his personal life as his exes, Aniston and Paltrow, sat in the audience.

"I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn't, because anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating," Pitt quipped.

Prior to the win, Pitt opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about the possibility of running into Aniston.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt told ET.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt on Running Into 'Good Friend' Jennifer Aniston (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Brad Pitt's Dating Joke at 2020 Golden Globes

How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship Has Evolved Since Their Divorce

Inside the Golden Globes After-Parties: Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt at the Same Soiree!

Related Gallery