Brad Pitt Visits Art Exhibition in Italy With Friends

Brad Pitt made some time to enjoy a prestigious art event in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, alongside close pals.

The busy 55-year-old actor -- who's been promoting his highly anticipated film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio -- was snapped in Venice with friends, including sculptor Thomas Houseago. The group visited the Venice Biennale, also known as the "Olympics of the art world," which features numerous exhibits and events.

Pitt kept it casual in a pair of baggy pants, loose-fitting T-shirt, sneakers and his signature newsboy cap. The actor appeared to be in good spirits during his low-key appearance, even giving paparazzi a wave.

AMA / MEGA

AMA / MEGA

Pitt became good friends with Houseago after his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. An eyewitness told ET in March 2017 that he has taken up sculpting as a hobby under the direction of the British artist, spending up to 15 hours a day in an art studio.

During an interview with GQ Style in May of that year, Pitt talked about sculpting as an outlet for his emotions.

"I'm making everything," Pitt said. "I'm working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood. Just trying to learn the materials. ...But it's a very, very lonely occupation. There's a lot of manual labor, which is good for me right now. A lot of lugging clay around, chopping and moving and cleaning up after yourself."

"But I surprise myself," he added. "Yesterday I wasn't settled. I had a lot of chaotic thoughts -- trying to make sense of where we are at this time -- and the thing I was doing wasn't controlled and balanced and perfect. It came out chaotic. I find vernacular in what you can make, rather than giving a speech. I find voice there, that I need."

Meanwhile, for the latest on the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Are Old Friends at 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Photocall at Cannes

Brad Pitt Had a 'Burst of Excitement' Upon Working With Luke Perry

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have 'No Drama' After Officially Becoming Single

Related Gallery