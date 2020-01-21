Gwyneth Paltrow is congratulating one of Brad Pitt's fellow exes!

Following the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a pic of herself after her big win for Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show. The excited post came after she reunited at the ceremony. with Pitt, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2005.

Many of Aniston's famous friends took to the comments section to praise the Apple TV+ star for her win, including Paltrow, who dated Pitt for two years before they ended their engagement in 1997.

"So deserved," Paltrow commented alongside a pink heart emoji.

Allison Janney agreed with Paltrow, writing that Aniston was "so deserving" and "looked gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Aniston's Friends co-star, Courteney Cox, wrote, "So proud of you! And you're gorgeous."

"We are so happy for you!!!!!" Rita Wilson commented.

"Long time coming," Octavia Spencer added.

Chelsea Handler, Mario Lopez, Martha Hunt and Mindy Kaling also chimed in with their congrats.

This isn't the first time Paltrow has supported Aniston. In fact, the GOOP founder attended Aniston's 50th birthday party last February, an event that Pitt also stepped out for.

Additionally, last January, Paltrow took to Instagram to comment on a post that read "Brad: The man who likes to look like his girlfriend," alongside pics of Pitt with Aniston, Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

"Or we like to look like him, let's face it," Paltrow quipped at the time.

Watch the video below for more on Aniston and Pitt's reunion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brad Pitt Watches Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards Win Backstage (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Michelle Monaghan Jokingly Tells Brad Pitt Not to 'Break Our Hearts Again' After Jennifer Aniston Reunion

Courteney Cox Kept Liking Photos of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Reunion

Jennifer Aniston Says Brad Pitt's Support Means 'Everything'

Related Gallery