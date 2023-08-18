BravoCon 2023: Everyone Who Will Be in Las Vegas

Bravo, Bravo, f**king BravoCon is almost here!

The fan convention for all things Bravo returns to Las Vegas this November -- and ET has all the details of what fans can expect (so far). The three-day event is completely sold out!

BravoCon’s star-studded events, exclusive panels and interactive experiences kick off on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Caesars Forum, running through Sunday, Nov. 5. Bravo promises the 2023 convention will "take over" Caesars with more than 150 Bravolebrities already confirmed to attend the larger-than-life weekend.

Fans can expect more than 60 live events featuring stars from the Below Deck franchise, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and -- of course -- all things Real Housewives. Plus, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will host five shows during the packed three-day weekend from Paris Las Vegas inside the Paris Theater. See below for a complete list of Bravolebrities who are confirmed to attend -- with more announcements and programming schedule coming soon.

This year, Bravo plans to double down on its iconic Bravolebrity interactions with the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences, brand-new immersive activations, expanded photo opportunities, and much more.

ET spoke with Cohen at last year's event, where he talked all things Bravo, particularly the many cast shakeups in the Real Housewives world.

"I think the key to the success of this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh," Cohen said of the long-running franchise.

BravoCon 2023 confirmed stars:

Andy Cohen, natch

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield

Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards Ross, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke

Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke The Real Housewives of Dubai: Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury

Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury The Real Housewives of Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen

Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs

Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Fessler, Rachel Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs The Real Housewives of New York City: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield The Real Housewives of Orange County: Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson

Taylor Armstrong, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Vicki Gunvalson The Real Housewives of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson Jordan The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose

Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose Vanderpump Rules: Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump

Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Lisa Vanderpump The Below Deck franchise: Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott

Captain Jason Chambers, Captain Lee Rosbach, Captain Glenn Shephard, Captain Kerry Titheradge and Captain Sandy Yawn; Kate Chastain, Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, Colin MacRae, Fraser Olender, Aesha Scott Married to Medicine: Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore

Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor

Josh Altman, Heather Altman, Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor Southern Charm: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett "JT" Thomas

Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rod Razavi, Shep Rose, Jarrett "JT" Thomas Southern Hospitality: Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese

Joe Bradley, Bradley Carter, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese Summer House: Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke

Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Andrea Denver, Paige DeSorbo, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Chris Leoni, Kory Keefer, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard: Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum

Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum The Real Housewives of New Jersey Significant Others: Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas

Bill Aydin, Joe Benigno, Nate Cabral, Frank Catania, Paulie Connell, John Fuda, Joe Gorga, Louie Ruelas Peacock’s The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy: Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake

Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Kristen Taekman, and Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also from Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Shahs of Sunset: Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid

Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” Javid Family Karma: Amrit Kapai, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani

