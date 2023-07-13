Bravo, Bravo, f**king BravoCon tickets are almost here!

The fan convention for all things Bravo returns to Las Vegas this November -- and ET has all the details of what fans can expect (so far), plus how to get their hands on tickets.

BravoCon’s star-studded events, exclusive panels and interactive experiences kick off on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Caesars Forum, running through Sunday, Nov. 5. Bravo promises the 2023 convention will "take over" Caesars with more than 150 Bravolebrities already confirmed to attend the larger-than-life weekend. Read on below to see which shows are set to be there, with specific names to be confirmed before the big event.

Fans can expect more than 60 live events featuring stars from the Below Deck franchise, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules and -- of course -- all things Real Housewives. Plus, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen will host five shows during the packed three-day weekend from Paris Las Vegas inside the Paris Theater. Tickets are sold separately and will be announced at a later date.

This year, Bravo plans to double down on its iconic Bravolebrity interactions with the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences, brand-new immersive activations, expanded photo opportunities, and much more.

BravoCon three-day tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 21, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, available at BravoCon2023.com (tickets for the 2019 'Con sold out in 60 seconds!). Experiences range from General Admission for $550 + Taxes/Fees to VIP for $1,200 + taxes/fees.

The event has been long anticipated since launching in 2019 with monumental success. Bravo, which skipped the 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced in May 2021 that the event would return later that fall, only to have to postpone the event to 2022 following the rise in COVID-19 cases again.

ET spoke with Cohen at last year's event, where he talked all things Bravo, particularly the many cast shakeups in the Real Housewives world.

"I think the key to the success of this thing, that it’s been going for 16 years, is that we take people out, we put people in, and we try to keep it fresh," Cohen said of the long-running franchise.

