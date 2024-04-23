Brittany Murphy is still remembered by her co-stars nearly 15 years after her death.

In a heartfelt conversation on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, hosted by Steve Kmetko, actor Breckin Meyer shared enduring memories of his late Clueless co-star.

Reflecting on her untimely passing, he expressed his regret at not being able to witness what Murphy could have accomplished in the years that followed. "Britt passed away as an adult, but she’s one of those people who I always think about. I wish I could see what she would have done now," he shared.

Murphy died on Dec. 20, 2009, after collapsing in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home. The L.A. County coroner later concluded that the actress had died of pneumonia, combined with anemia and "multiple drug intoxication" from prescription and over-the-counter medication. She was 32.

The actor fondly remembered Murphy's multifaceted abilities, highlighting her impressive singing talent and speculating her potential crossover into music and movies. "Brittany was so crazy talented, and only the surface had been dealt with," he remarked. "She was such a good singer, and seeing how many people cross over into music and movies, I was like, 'Oh, I would have loved to see Brittany do that.'"

In the early 1990s, Murphy ventured into music, joining forces with fellow actor Eric Balfour to form the band Blessed Soul.

Later, on June 6, 2006, Murphy teamed up with renowned DJ and producer Paul Oakenfold to release the single "Faster Kill Pussycat" from the album A Lively Mind. The track quickly gained traction, becoming a club sensation and soaring to the top of Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play chart. Additionally, it achieved considerable success in Oakenfold's homeland, reaching the seventh spot on the charts in the United Kingdom in June 2006.

In Clueless, Murphy portrayed Tai Frasier, the charming new student who captures the attention of Meyer's character, Travis Birkenstock. Meyer described the audition process for the film as "easy," considering his prior on-screen chemistry with Murphy. Their professional collaboration extended beyond Clueless, with Meyer revealing their continued work on the animated series King of the Hill for eight years.

Describing the shock and devastation of Murphy's death, Meyer recounted a moment at Ryan Phillippe's house, located near Murphy's residence, where the sound of sirens took them aback. "When we all heard, it was terrible," he recalled. Describing Murphy's effervescent personality, he likened her to "a bottle of soda" and lamented the tragic circumstances of her death, particularly noting the toxic relationship she was in.

In 2019, 10 years after Murphy's sudden death, Meyer took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white clip of the two and a heartfelt tribute.

"10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early," Meyer wrote. "She was so crazy talented and the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet. Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit and I knew each other for years before Clueless and she was always like a lil sister to me. Missing Brit lots today. #BrittanyMurphy."

ET was on the set of the 1995 teen rom-com Clueless, where we spoke with Murphy about being in the film. The rest of the cast also shared their thoughts and excitement.

