Brigitte Bardot was treated by emergency services on Wednesday at her home in Saint-Tropez in Southern France.

The 88-year-old French film icon's husband, Bernard d’Ormale, confirmed to local outlet Var-matin that first responders came to their home after Bardot began to experience breathing problems.

"It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing," d'Ormale shared. "It was harder than usual but she didn't lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction."

According to d'Ormale, "The firefighters arrived, gave her oxygen to breathe and stayed for a moment to watch her." Her husband added that, at first, the emergency services personnel went to the wrong address before getting to their home.

As for the reason he feels she had breathing issues, Bardot's husband said, "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat."

"It happens at 88, she must not make unnecessary efforts," he added. "Her pulse is fine, her heart too and her blood pressure is good, but things remain fragile."

The actress has apparently been complaining about the heat, despite the air conditioning in their home. Although d'Ormale admitted that their air conditioning "is not very strong at home."

Bardot gained fame as an actress and a model beginning in 1952 and quickly became one of the most iconic pop culture sex symbols of the '50s and '60s. She was known for playing sexually liberated characters who embraced hedonism and lived on the wild side.

The actress largely retired from acting and modeling in 1973, and turned her attention to her activist efforts -- largely animal welfare and protection. However, her legacy has been tarnished multiple times through racist comments and accusations of inciting racial hatred, as well as homophobic remarks made in public and in her own autobiography.

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing' Before the Holidays This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Simpson Talks Being Pregnant and on Hospital Breathing Machine

Kathy Griffin Shares Health Update Amid Breathing & Vocal Cord Issues

Meghan Trainor Recalls Son's 'Terrifying' Breathing Issues After Birth

Raquel Welch Cause of Death and Secret Alzheimer's Battle Revealed

Raquel Welch Dead at 82: Inside the Hollywood Bombshell's Marriages