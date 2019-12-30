Looks like Bristol Palin has called it quits from Janson Moore.

While answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the former Teen Mom OG star revealed she isn't dating anyone at the moment.

"Are you dating anyone?" the fan asked bluntly, to which Palin replied, "Noo."

The revelation comes just over one month after Palin and Moore (a former quarterback for Texas A&M University) went public with their relationship via Instagram on Nov. 16. At the time, they both shared a since-deleted photo of themselves hanging out on the sidelines of an Aggies football game. This marked Palin's first publicized romance since ending her marriage to Dakota Meyer in 2018, and Moore's first since finalizing his divorce from Makenzie Hausenfluck, his wife of over a year, in August.

"I don't think I'll ever get remarried, ever," Palin said in an episode of Teen Mom OG following her divorce from Meyer. "My parents have been married 30 years, like, of course that would be so incredible to have that. But my thoughts on it have changed so much."

Hear more on Palin in the video below.

