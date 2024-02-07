Britney Spears Claims She Made Out With Ben Affleck

Oops!…she did it again.

In a bombshell Instagram post, Britney Spears, 42, shocked fans by claiming to have shared a passionate moment with Ben Affleck.

The revelation came alongside a throwback photo featuring Spears, Affleck and songwriter Diane Warren.

The Instagram post, captioned with nostalgic flair, recounted the night of the snapshot and hinted at a surprising encounter.

"Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!" Spears wrote. "He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... damn that’s crazy!!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl."

While Affleck has yet to comment on Spears' claim, the unexpected revelation has reignited interest in the pop star's past relationships and experiences.

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears detailed her passionate and steamy tryst with actor Colin Farrell, whom she says helped her navigate the tumultuous period following her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

Spears revealed she was introduced to Farrell during the filming of the 2003 action-thriller S.W.A.T. Back in 2002, she was set up on a date with the Irish actor by a "club promoter friend." According to Spears, their relationship quickly escalated into a "two-week brawl" characterized by intense physical attraction and passionate encounters.

LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP) (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images

"Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," she writes in her memoir.

Spears, still reeling from her breakup with Timberlake, attended the premiere of Farrell's film, The Recruit, in 2003. She tried to convince herself that her connection with Farrell was not a big deal and that she was merely having fun, acknowledging that she wasn't completely over Timberlake at the time.

Farrell, on the other hand, told reporters at the premiere that they were "not dating" and were simply "mates." This statement prompted Spears to leave the event as soon as the paparazzi were gone. However, in her memoir, she later confirmed the whirlwind romance and described Farrell as "the cutest, hottest thing in the world."

Despite the sizzling fling with Farrell, Spears' book doesn't delve into the details of its end. Nevertheless, she admits that, for a brief moment, she thought there might be something more to their relationship.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Spears describes feeling "devastated" after Timberlake ended their three-year relationship via text message in a different part of the memoir. She reflects on how she was in Louisiana while Timberlake was happily navigating Hollywood, and how the media portrayed her as a heartbreaker following the release of Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" music video, which implied she had cheated on him.

Spears acknowledges her own infidelity, revealing that she "made out" with dancer Wade Robson at a bar. She also alleges that Timberlake was unfaithful with an unnamed celebrity. Furthermore, Spears reveals a deeply personal and painful moment in her past when she got an abortion in 2000 after becoming pregnant with Timberlake's child.

She writes that Timberlake "definitely wasn't happy" about the "surprise" and was adamant about not wanting to be a father, which led her to undergo the "agonizing" procedure at the age of 19. She expresses uncertainty about whether it was the right decision and that, if it had been solely up to her, she might have made a different choice.

