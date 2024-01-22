For the first time ever, Britney Spears fans will finally be able to stream her 2002 film, Crossroads.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the movie -- which also stars Orange Is the New Black's Taryn Manning and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña -- will hit the streamer in February.

"The first movie to ever star the one and only britney spears has never been available on streaming... but that's about to change!" Netflix's caption read alongside a picture of the Crossroads poster. "So thrilled to announce that CROSSROADS will finally be available on netflix 🚨 GLOBALLY 🚨 starting february 15."

The announcement immediately caught the attention of thousands of fans who rejoiced in the news.

"The news I didn’t know I needed today," one person wrote.

"OMG OMG OMG I PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS! WE WILL BE STREAMING, NOTE THAT!!" another shared.

"*cancels all plans for Feb 15*," wrote a third person.

Paramount/Getty Images

The film was written by Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder creator Shonda Rhimes and was the first starring role for Spears, who up until that point was mostly known for her music career. Following her role in Crossroads, Spears would go on to appear in shows like Glee, How I Met Your Mother, and Will and Grace, while also continuing her music career.

Crossroads also stars Dan Aykroyd, Kim Cattrall, Anson Mount, and Justin Long.

"The story of three childhood friends, Lucy, Kit and Mimi, who, after eight years apart, rediscover their friendship on a cross-country trip. With barely a plan, practically no money but plenty of dreams, the girls catch a lift with Mimi's handsome friend Ben in his convertible," the film's description reads.

You can watch the trailer for Crossroads in the player below:

While the movie was panned critically, it grossed more than $60 million at the box office in 2002, equivalent to a whopping $101 million today when adjusted for inflation.

In October, the film was rereleased to the public in 874 theaters across 20 countries for a special fan event. At the time, the film's director, Tamra Davis, thanked the parties responsible for giving the movie a second life and stressing the importance of the project.

"I am beyond thrilled that Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records and Trafalgar Releasing are re-releasing Crossroads in movie theaters," Davis said in a statement. "I recently re-watched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen. Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters. We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame. The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them. I'm so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again."

RELATED CONTENT: