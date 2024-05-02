Britney Spears is sparking new concerns over her well-being after she was photographed leaving a famed West Hollywood hotel.

The 42-year-old pop star was spotted late Wednesday night leaving the Chateau Marmont after an ambulance was called to the hotel on the Sunset Strip. At this point it's unclear if the ambulance was called for Spears, who was with her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz.

Spears can be seen walking barefoot while wrapped in a brown blanket and holding a pillow. She appears to be wearing short white shorts. She left the premises on her own with others. The pop star did not get into the ambulance that was summoned to the hotel.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Britney came out with Paul Richard Soliz and some others. Someone gave her a blanket to throw over and she had a pillow covering her front. She took a few steps and turned around and went back, not getting into the stretcher they had brought out." While it's not clear if the ambulance was called for Spears, the eyewitness adds that a woman in Spears' entourage was seen speaking with paramedics.

Britney Spears seen leaving the famed Chateau Marmont hotel on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. - Backgrid

As for the ambulance called to the scene, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET, the LAFD received a 911 call at around 12:42 a.m. this morning (May 2, 2024) requesting aid for an injured adult female but the caller did not offer specifics regarding the injury. One LAFD paramedic ambulance responded to the location. At this time, the spokesperson continued, it is not clear if the paramedic crew encountered the injured person or if they offered any medical assistance. The paramedic ambulance departed the Chateau Marmont at 1:17 a.m. without transporting anyone to the hospital. The spokesperson also added that there was no law enforcement response to this call.

ET has reached out to Spears for comment, but a source tells ET that Spears is now home safe and is fine.

On Thursday, Spears posted -- and then deleted -- a post on Instagram in which she seemingly sought to dispel reports of her whereabouts the night prior. She posted a photo of what appeared to look like an AI-generated image of a man on the beach, but it's in the caption where Spears seemingly refuted the photograph showing her barefoot while exiting the Chateau Marmont.

"Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!!" the caption read. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now !!! PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I’m b**chy … sh*t."

Britney Spears posted and then deleted this post on Thursday as she seemingly sought to dispel reports she was photographed barefoot leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. - Britney Spears / Instagram

Soliz is the man Spears was previously photographed with in Los Angeles back in August following Spears' split from Sam Asghari. He was riding in the passenger seat with Spears behind the wheel of her Mecedes-Benz coupe.

ET had previously reported they were spending time together last summer following her split from Asghari. The following month, in September, ET learned that the "Gimme More" singer was no longer seeing the convicted felon. At this point, the nature of their relationship is unclear.

On Thursday, ET reported that Spears and Asghari settled their divorce less than a year after the 29-year-old fitness trainer filed for divorce. The former couple, who tied the knot in June 2022, had a prenuptial agreement in place. According to documents obtained by ET, Asghari will not receive any financial compensation or spousal support as part of the settlement.

