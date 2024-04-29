When it comes to rumors of looming money trouble, Britney Spears can apparently turn to three words of her famous "Stronger" lyrics: "Hush -- just stop."

Following TMZ's recent report, in which it was claimed via sources that the princess of pop is in "danger of going broke" after allegedly spending millions on vacations, a source tells ET that the 42-year-old singer is "far" from it.

"While Britney flies private and enjoys vacations, she's far from going broke," the source says. "In fact, she's about to achieve recoupment from the ongoing successful sales from her memoir and audiobook." According to the source, sales of the mom of two's memoir, The Woman in Me, and its audiobook reached 2.5 million units in the United States and United Kingdom alone since its October 2023 release. It also became a #1 New York Times best-seller. "Major producers are also vying for the rights to her memoir," the source says.

Speculation about her financial state comes after a settlement between Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, of a years-long financial dispute in her conservatorship case over the payment of his legal fees, which reportedly were in the millions. After more than a decade, Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. The terms of her recent settlement with her father remain confidential.

A source previously told ET that Britney "is thrilled and relieved it is over" and "is extremely happy this is all behind her, fully."

Added the source, "And good riddance to it."

Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, is pictured for sale in a Madrid bookshop. - Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, said in part of a statement, "Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."

Jamie's lawyer, Alex Weingarten, also issued a statement to ET, which read in part, "Jamie is thrilled that this is all over. He would have liked to have had a trial so that the truth came out and the world saw the evidence of what really happened, not irresponsible and false spin. Jamie loves his daughter very much and worked tirelessly to protect her."

