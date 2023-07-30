Sam Asghari's mother is recovering after an accident landed her in the emergency room.

The actor, who is married to Britney Spears, took to his Instagram Stories Saturday to thank the staff at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treating his mother following the incident.

While he didn't specify what happened, Asghari did say the accident was major.

"A huge thank you to the staff @cedarssinai emergency medical staff," Asghari, 29, wrote over a photo of the hospital's logo.

"Today my mother was involved in a major accident," he continued. "She was taken to the emergency room."

Luckily, Asghari revealed, his mother is on the mend, and is resting following the incident, thanks to the hospital staff and the help of some thoughtful friends.

Asghari added, "With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she's doing okay and resting it off."

The post comes not long after Asghari spoke out on his wife's behalf after she was involved in an incident with NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security guard, Damian Smith, after she tapped him on the shoulder at Las Vegas' ARIA Hotel.

According to Spears, the security guard allegedly "backhanded" her in the face.

Asghari also called out the security guard and took to his Instagram Story to address the situation, writing in a since-deleted post, "The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise... The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment."

The "Sometimes" singer also spoke out about the incident, and while she called it "super embarrassing" at first, she ultimately said she's still a fan of the basketball player.

"I've been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!!" Spears captioned her lengthy post.

Spears, who had filed a police report after allegedly being assaulted by a security guard for the NBA star, said she's not playing the victim by sharing her point of view. In fact, She says she "gets it," while adding that her reaction after getting slapped "was priceless." According to TMZ, after the slap, she started screaming in a British accent, "That's America for you. F**k you all!"

"[M]y reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels."

She praised the people who "swarmed" around her in the aftermath and helped her, including her husband, who was on hand during the incident.

"[They] made me feel like I mattered !!!" she said. "I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying f**k you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK 🙄🙄 🙄 !!!"

That being said, Spears said she's "still a huge fan of the NBA player."

"it’s not his fault his security hit me … s**t happens !!!" she added. "I hope you're all having a wonderful Friday !!!"

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ET has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery incident between Spears and the security guard for Wembanyama, and said that no charges will be filed against the security guard involved.

