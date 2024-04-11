Brittany Mahomes is feeling fiery! The 28-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram on Thursday to share her bold new hair transformation after dyeing her blonde locks a bright red.

"Feeling spicy🔥🌶️🤭," she captioned a series of shots.

In the pics, Brittany confidently rocks the darker locks.

One fan commented on the pics, saying of Brittany's two children, Sterling and Bronze, "😍😍 Please tell me there is video footage of Ster and Bronze's reactions to this!!!"

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model replied, "ok surprising Sterling loves it! Bronze not so much😂😂"

Brittany Mahomes and her daughter, Sterling - Brittany Mahomes/ Instagram

As if to further prove her point, Brittany shared a cute boomerang of herself and 3-year-old Sterling grinning for a selfie with her new locks.

As for how her husband feels about Brittany's spicy new tresses, the NFL star took to his own Instagram Stories reposting his wife's photos with a simple red heart emoji.

The high school sweethearts' family and love story has been widely popular in recent years as Patrick helped bring the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl win alongside friend and tight end Travis Kelce. Brittany has also struck up a friendship with Travis' A-list girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

In December, an onlooker shared with ET that Brittany and Patrick went on a double date with Taylor and Travis.

"Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, and Blake and Lyndsay Bell all enjoyed a night out at Miracle Pop Up Bar in Kansas City on Friday night," they told ET. "They were in a semi-private area of the venue and all enjoyed a great evening."

